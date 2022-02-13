New TV Spot for Michael Bay's Ambulance

There is a new Michael Bay film coming out this week if anyone forgot. There hasn't been any buzz about Ambulance one way or another, but in terms of Bay films, this one does have a very impressive cast and kind of a neat premise. Universal decided to use the massive stage of the Superbowl to drop a new 30-second TV spot for the new movie. Is this something you're going to be checking out this week? There isn't much going on in theaters right now, so if you're looking for something to do this weekend, maybe this one could kill some time.

"Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn't—his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife's survival on the line, Will can't say no. But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen."

Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González. It will be released on February 18, 2022.

