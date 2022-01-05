New Uncharted Clip Teases That Plane Fight

The last time I wrote about the Uncharted movie, I said it looked incredibly generic, and a bunch of you got mad at me about that. I stand by it; this movie still looks like every single rip-off of Indiana Jones that we've seen for decades. The things, for me that made the games great were the gameplay and the puzzles, not the story. The story isn't bad, it's fine, but everything else that is the game part of the game is what elevated this property. The concern for this movie adaptation, and for many video game adaptations, is moving from an interactive to an inactive form of storytelling. There is nothing wrong with the story of any of the Uncharted games, and probably won't be anything wrong with the story here, it'll be fine, but there won't be that gameplay element to elevate the property beyond the cliches that it leans into.

Sony is starting to market Uncharted more as it goes into the final six weeks before its release, and they release a two and a half minute clip from the plane fight that has been all over the marketing from day one. And much like the rest of this movie, it looks just fine, well put together, competent, and absolutely nothing to write home about. There doesn't appear to be much evidence, thus far, that Uncharted is going to be the video game adaptation that really gets how to translate a game to a movie successfully. For now, this looks just fine and will be out next month. Check out the clip below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: UNCHARTED Exclusive Scene – Plane Fight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=esy5uqZpP1E&ab_channel=SonyPicturesEntertainment)

"Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together."

Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. It will be released on February 18, 2022.

Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: movies, sony, uncharted