New Warfare Feaurette Spotlights The Early Positive Reviews

A24 has released a new featurette for Warfare which spotlights some of the early positive reviews for the film. It will be released on April 11th

Article Summary A24 dropped a new featurette for Warfare, highlighting early positive reviews from critics.

The featurette features critic praise but skips details on plot or behind-the-scenes insights.

A24 hopes to replicate success seen with past films like Civil War, despite different themes.

Catch Warfare in theaters on April 11, 2025, featuring an ensemble cast of rising stars.

It seems some early reactions for Warfare are up and A24 is leaning into that for the marketing. They released a new featurette that doesn't tell us anything about the plot or the behind-the-scenes aspects of the film, but just a bunch of pull quotes from critics saying how good the movie is. Now, this sort of thing isn't uncommon, but it's also the sort of thing you might see the day before a movie comes out after a long line of other marketing materials are released because it's largely pointless. That wasn't the direction the marketing team decided to go here and you can practically hear everyone crossing their fingers and toes that the same people who came out for Civil War will come out for Warfare. However, there is a big difference between a possible and, at least at the time, still fictional look at the future and facing the very real actions and consequences we made as a country during a dark and contentious point in our history.

Warfare: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Warfare, written and directed by Ray Mendoza & Alex Garland, stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, with Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton. It will be released on April 11, 2025.

