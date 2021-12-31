Nicolas Cage Says Malignant Will Inspire His Dracula In Renfield

Nicolas Cage has been tapped to play Dracula in Universal's upcoming Universal Monsters film Renfield, his first studio film in years, and he certainly seems excited about it. In a new chat with Variety, he talks a bunch about what he is drawing from for inspiration for the performance, including the unholy trinity of Lugosi, Langella, and Oldman. He has played a vampire before in the 80's film Vampire's Kiss, but Dracula is different. Nicolas Cage even named checked a surprising source of inspiration for the character: James Wan's horror film from this year, Malignant.

Nicolas Cage Is Actually Perfect For Dracula

"I looked at Bela Lugosi's performance, and then I looked at Frank Langella's performance. I looked at Gary's performance in uncle's movie, which I think it's just so sumptuous. Every frame is a work of art. I want it to pop in a unique way from how we've seen it played. So I'm thinking to really focus on the movement of the character. You know, I saw 'Malignant,' and I thought what she did with those moves — and even 'Ringu' with Sadako [Yamamura] … I want to look at what we can explore with this movement and voice."

Awkwafina has signed on to be part of what is shaping up to be a pretty impressive cast. Robert Kirkman and his company Skybound Productions will help produce the movie based on a pitch made by Kirkman. Chris McKay will helm the project, Rick and Morty writer Ryan Ridley will spin the tale of Renfield, and it will be produced by Skybound Entertainment's Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst. Nicholas Hoult will star in the film as Renfield, with Nicolas Cage as Dracula, of course. It will release in 2022.