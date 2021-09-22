Night Teeth Trailer Promises Devish Good Time With New Trailer

Night Teeth is a new horror flick coming to Netflix on October 20th, and a trailer for the film just dropped. Starring Megan Fox, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, and Alfie Allen, the film is directed by Adam Randall (I See You). This is a cool-looking hybrid of action and vampire film, and to be honest, it looks like a ton of fun. This is what you would get if Michael Mann made a vampire film. Check out the trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Night Teeth | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNu-G-rd4H4)

Night Teeth Synopsis

"To earn some extra cash, quirky college student Benny (Lendeborg, Jr.) moonlights as a chauffeur for one night. His task: drive two mysterious young women (Ryan and Fry) around Los Angeles for a night of party hopping. Taken captive by his clients' charm, he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him – and an insatiable thirst for blood. As his night spins out of control, Benny is thrust into the middle of a clandestine war that pits rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother (Raúl Castillo), who will stop at nothing to send them back into the shadows. With sunrise fast approaching, Benny is forced to choose between fear and temptation if he wants to stay alive and save the City of Angels."

Photos and a poster were also released, which are below.

I cannot wait to watch all of this horror coming to Netflix next month. This and There Is Someone Inside Your House looks great, and hopefully, they can live up to the trailers.

Night Teeth releases on October 20th.