No Time to Die: Billie Eilish Releases Music Video for Bond Theme

Five-time-Grammy winner Billie Eilish and MGM released the music video for No Time to Die for the upcoming James Bond film of the same name. The song was initially released in February in advance of the film's release, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the much-anticipated fifth and final performance from star Daniel Craig to a November release. The song features Eilish in a soulful black and white setting in front of a mic with color scenes from the Cary Joji Fukunaga film spliced in between on a split-screen.

Most of the music video highlights the relationship between Bond (Craig) and Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) before introducing the other characters of the film like Paloma (Ana de Armas), Nomi (Lashana Lynch), Safin (Rami Malek), Blofeld (Christoph Waltz). There are no new scenes shown that aren't already in the trailers. Paloma takes out multiple targets. Nomi aims her assault rifle. Safin appears in a mask. Bond and Swann confront Blofeld, who's confined to his metal pod. The 25th Bond film picks up following the events of Spectre (2015) when Bond finds out there's a lot more to Swann's past than he can ever bargain for as it starts to catch up to her. Written by Fukunaga, Neal Purvis, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the MGM/Eon production also stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Billy Magnussen, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, and Rory Kinnear. No Time to Die comes to theatres on November 20.

Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who's armed with a dangerous new technology.