No Time To Die: Lashana Lynch Talks How Bond Women Are More Empowered

The women of the James Bond franchise evolved like never before, according to No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch. The actress plays Nomi, a younger 00 agent with matching exuberance and scathing wit that rivals Bond (Daniel Craig). Speaking with Tech Radar, Lynch talks about her relationship with MI-6's most revered spy. "I will say that it's an evolving [relationship]," Lynch said. "You see them at the beginning being two very different people having to work together in a way that they've not worked together before, but as they evolve, their boisterousness and the way their approach their jobs and the way they are with each other becomes just really friendly and respectable. He learns a lot from her, and she definitely learns a lot of experience from him."

The Craig Bond films go through a similar narrative of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, where audiences see how the featured protagonist got his start. Where we see Christian Bale goes on his Batman journey through three films from 2005 with Batman Begins to-2012's The Dark Knight Rises in a span of eight years, Craig's Bond started in 2006 with Casino Royale over a span of 14 years and five films. The actor and the character have a lot more reason to be grizzled after all these years. When it came to what attracted Lynch to the role in No Time To Die, she told Tech Radar it was director Cary Joji Fukunaga's vision. "I was excited by the conversations that I'd had with Barbara Broccoli and Cary when auditioning," she said. "They seemed like they just very literally wanted to create a badass ninja. Why would you pass that up? This is me entering a quintessentially English, British franchise but bringing something hopefully quite unique and very authentic to the franchise. I knew if they took me on, that I could bring something special that they hopefully hadn't seen before, so let's see."

How Lashana Lynch Fits into "No Time to Die"

Lynch distinguished herself in her role compared to how it differs from the traditional Bond woman mold. "I think with women's current agency, [it's] the way in which they view themselves and the way in which they portray themselves as being – with the women that I've been in contact with – completely authentic and completely knowing that they're enough," she said. "You see that oozing through the characters in this, both the female characters that have [already] existed within the franchise and the brand new ones like myself. You just have this whole sense of empowerment that is really important to feel when you're going to work, but also important to show younger generations coming up." To read more about what Lynch thinks about working with Fukunaga, performing the stunts of the film, and how she visualizes Nomi, you can check the rest of the interview at Tech Radar. No Time to Die comes to theatres on November 20.