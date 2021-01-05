Noma Dumezweni Joins the Live-Action Remake of The Little Mermaid

The Disney live-action remakes have been pretty hit or miss quality-wise, but they have been making money at the box office, so it isn't a huge surprise that they are continuing to make them. However, it does seem that Disney has realized just how hit and miss those movies are and moved a few of them to Disney+. However, the big guns are staying right where they are in theaters, and the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is absolutely a big gun. This is the movie that saved the studio more or less and kicked off the Disney Rennaisance in the late 1980s/early 1990s. Unfortunately, the remake was a victim of COVID-19 and was one of the productions that were shut down earlier this year. Production hasn't quite wrapped yet though we did get word in November that they had resumed filming. Disney revealed the logo and cast at the Disney Investor Day last month, but it appears they missed someone. According to Deadline, Noma Dumezweni has joined the cast in a new role that wasn't in the original animated movie.

There aren't any hints about who Dumezweni could be playing, but maybe this will be a Disney movie where the princess actually has some sort of positive, older female role model in her life. That would be a nice change of pace. Rob Marshall is directing this one with Lin-Manuel Miranda will help produce. They brought back Alan Menken, the original composer for the original The Little Mermaid, to compose the score. While the movie will probably wrap production in the next couple of months, we don't currently have a release date.

The Little Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall, stars Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy with Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina in voice roles. It currently doesn't have a release date.