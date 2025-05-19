Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch: "I Like You As A Mom" Clip, Chris Sanders Featurette

Disney released the "I like you as a mom, too" clip from Lilo & Stitch and a new behind-the-scenes featurette about Chris Sanders returning as Stitch's voice.

Article Summary Disney unveils the emotional "I like you as a mom, too" clip from the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake

Early reactions praise the film for capturing the heart and humor beloved in the original animated version

Chris Sanders returns to voice Stitch and discusses his experience in a new behind-the-scenes featurette

The remake aims to balance honoring the classic story with fresh new touches for longtime and new fans alike

Bring on the tears, Lilo & Stitch is getting ready to hit you with the big guns, and the movie isn't even out yet. The early reactions for the live-action remake have started coming in, and they are extremely positive, so it sounds like people really think this one is a winner. This movie means a lot to an entire generation of people, and scenes like the above are one of the reasons. We got a glimpse into Lilo and Nani's relationship in the new clip, which Disney released today, and they will break our stupid hearts.

One could argue that Chris Sanders is just as well known as the voice of Stitch as the director of the original Lilo & Stitch. This live-action remake, so far, appears to be walking the line between doing something new and respecting the source material. This was something they couldn't really get away from. Stitch has a distinctive voice, and Sanders was really the only one who could voice him. Disney released a behind-the-scenes featurette with Sanders talking about returning to the role and the toll being taken on his voice.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers, and will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

