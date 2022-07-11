Nope: New Featurette Focuses On IMAX Filming, One Week Away

Nope, the latest film from Jordan Peele is a little over a week away, and we will finally get all the answers about what this film truly is. Today a behind-the-scenes featurette about the film being filmed in IMAX, a first for Peele, was released. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Steven Yeun ("The Walking Dead," Mayhem), Keke Palmer ("Scream"), Michael Wincott (The Crow), Barbie Ferreira, and Brandon Perea. This will be the first Peele film released for IMAX, and Universal has big, big hopes for this one as far as box office is concerned. You can see the brand new look at Nope down below.

Nope Is A Week Away, And We Cannot Wait

"Oscar® winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide."

I am kind of glad I have not been spoiled about all this film has to offer. I know the gist and have seen most of the trailers and tv spots, so I know there is an alien element to Nope. But I expect it to be deeper than that; there has to be something else. I am ready for whatever ride Jordan Peele wants to send me on, though, and cannot wait for the film to open next Friday.