Norman Reedus Joins the Cast of the John Wick Spinoff Ballerina

The cast of Ballerina, the John Wick spinoff that stars Ana de Armas, has brought on a lot of familiar faces from the franchise, but so far, we haven't seen many new players enter the scene. That changed today with a piece of casting news that will probably make some fans of The Walking Dead [hey Ray, how are you?] really happy. According to Deadline, Norman Reedus is joining the mysterious film in an unknown role. The details about the new players in this film are still slim, but production has kicked off, so maybe we'll get more info and a release date soon.

Lee tells Deadline, "We're huge fans of Norman, and we're confident that the fans will be just as excited as we are that he's joining the Wick universe. He'll make an incredible addition to Ballerina."

John Wick: From Indie Darling To Franchise Juggernaut

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014 where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017 it was announced that a spinoff film and television shows were in the works. The Continental will focus on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina will be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct with Wiseman & Shay Hatten

and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay, and Hatten also has a story credit. We still don't know much about the film, and it doesn't have a release date, but filming has begun. So maybe late 2023 to mid-2024, depending on how quickly they can finish shooting and wrap up post-production. Now that they are shooting, maybe we will learn more about the plot of this mysterious film as well.