Nosferatu Is Now Filming, Aaron Taylor-Johnson Joins Cast Nosferatu has added Aaron Taylor-Johnson to its cast, as production has commenced in Prague. No release date is known.

Nosferatu has officially been announced by Focus Features, though the project has been casting and planning production starts for months. Robert Eggers is directing from his own script. The film will star Bill Skarsgård (Barbarian), Nicholas Hoult (The Menu), Lily-Rose Depp (Wolf), Emma Corrin (Lady Chatterley's Lover), Willem Dafoe (Inside), Simon McBurney (Carnival Row), Ralph Ineson (The Green Night) and the newly announced Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass). Filming is now underway in Prague. "Robert Eggers' Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Nosferatu Will Update A Classic

The original Nosferatu is, of course, one of the most important and iconic films ever made. "In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen (Greta Schroeder). After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Meanwhile, Orlok's servant, Knock (Alexander Granach), prepares for his master to arrive at his new home."

As far as Eggers being the one to remake this, it couldn't be in better hands. I do not doubt that he will make a film that can proudly stand next to the original while putting his own stamp on the characters and story. I really enjoyed The Northman last year and have enjoyed everything the man has released so far. To say this is near the top of my must-see list is an understatement. There is no release date for the film as of right now, but fingers crossed we see it before the end of 2023.