Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania: 6 New Posters As Tickets Go On Sale Now that tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are on sale, six new posters and a short featurette have been released.

Once tickets for a Marvel movie go on sale, it's time for a massive poster dump. It happens every single time, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn't any different. We have a short behind-the-scenes featurette with stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, plus six posters from various different places, including Real 3D, IMAX, Fandango, and more. While none of these posters or this featurette have spoilers, this is another reminder that stuff might start to come out in the next month or so leading up to release, so be aware. We'll do our best here at Bleeding Cool to let you know if anything contains a spoiler.

2023 has officially kicked off, and we can now look to the next twelve months of a whole bunch of superhero content from all sides of the aisle. The first ones to come out of the gate with a massive movie will be Marvel with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man does not seem like a superhero that would work, yet here we are mere months away from the character completing a trilogy. Is he the biggest superhero in the MCU? Not by a long shot, but he's not the smallest, either. The movies have always performed well both critically and commercially, and now the mini-hero is getting the task of kicking off the next phase of the Marvel Universe.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cast, Summary, Release Date

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania—an epic, sci-fi adventure film, will hit the big screen on February 17, 2023.