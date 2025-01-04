Posted in: Movies | Tagged: frankenstein, guillermo de toro, nosferatu, robert eggers

Nosferatu Director Says He Tried And Failed To Adapt Frankenstein

Nosferatu director Robert Eggers says that he tried, and failed, over about two weeks to adapt Frankenstein, and "it definitely sucked."

Article Summary Robert Eggers revealed a failed attempt to adapt Frankenstein during Nosferatu's success.

Eggers describes his short-lived Frankenstein project as a definite dud.

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein adaptation set to stream on Netflix soon.

2025 is shaping up as the year of classic monster films with Wolf Man and two Frankenstein adaptions.

Writer and director Robert Eggers ended 2024 on a high note and appears to be kicking off 2025 on that same high note. Nosferatu continues to do well critically and commercially at the box office as it moves into its second weekend. It's not a blockbuster massive hit by any means, but its numbers are very good for the budget and what Focus expected. In the above featurette, we learned from Eggers that he once adapted Nosferatu for the stage as a silent and black-and-white production. Eggers was recently on an episode of Conversations @ Curzon; Eggers has revealed that he tried, for a short time, to try and adapt another famous monster.

"Sometimes, you know you have a dud. And I'm super excited for Guillermo de Toro's Frankenstein, but when my son was born, I had an unconscious urge; I'm sure because of that, as I started writing, I was like, 'Oh, this is why.' I started to try and do Frankenstein, and after like two weeks, I was like, 'There no way I can do this, it's impossible." So I'm glad Guillermo is finally making this." When asked if he wanted to elaborate to tease what his angle on the story was or would have been, "No comment, but anyway, it definitely sucked."

We don't know that much about the new adaptation of Frankenstein, but this is from Netflix: "Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation. Written and directed by de Toro, Frankenstein stars Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Jacob Elordi, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, and Christian Convery. It will stream to Netflix sometime this year." Between del Toro's Frankenstein, The Bride! over at Warner Bros., Wolf Man at Universal later this month, and Nosferatu doing well in theaters, it's the year of classic monsters.

Nosferatu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It was released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!