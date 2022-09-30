Nosferatu Is Indeed On The Way From Robert Eggers, Cast Taking Shape

Nosferatu has been rumored to be Robert Eggers next film for Focus Features, and today it was confirmed. The director will also pen the script, with Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus producing. Bill Skarsgard is attached to play the vampire, and Lily-Rose Depp is also in talks to play the female lead. Eggers has been trying to get this film off the ground for years and almost got it made with Anya Taylor-Joy and Harry Styles starring a few years back. Deadline had the news of the project.

Nosferatu Will Update A Classic

The original Nosferatu is, of course, one of the most important and iconic films ever made. "In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen (Greta Schroeder). After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Meanwhile, Orlok's servant, Knock (Alexander Granach), prepares for his master to arrive at his new home."

As far as Eggers being the one to remake this, it couldn't be in better hands. I have no doubt that he will make a film that can proudly stand next to the original while putting his own stamp on the characters and story. The casting is also much better now that he had to wait. While Anya Taylor-Joy is always on point, especially when working with Eggers, no thank you on Styles. Skarsgard is well on his way to becoming one of the most respected and genius horror actors of modern-day, so having him involved is also a no-brainer. Rumors are that production will start before the end of the fall.