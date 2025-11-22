Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, lizzy caplan, now you see me, Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Now You See Me: Now You Don't Star Discusses Her Character's Return

Now You See Me: Now You Don't star discusses her character's initial perception of how the other Horsemen have changed.

Article Summary Lizzy Caplan breaks down Lula's emotional return in Now You See Me: Now You Don't and her views on the group.

The third film reunites the original Four Horsemen and introduces fresh faces for a daring new magic heist.

Caplan reveals Lula feels disappointed by Jack and the Horsemen's lost passion for their magician cause.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t explores the team’s past and present loyalties amid big stakes and a new villain.

The latest Now You See Me film does more than pull the Four Horsemen back together. In fact, the third entry, titled Now You See Me: Now You Don't, reunites the original crew and carefully fixes one of the biggest dangling threads from the second movie by bringing Lizzy Caplan's Lula May back into the mix. And in the new story, Lula is said to be living in Paris, having stepped away from the group in the years since their last public stunt, before she eventually crosses paths with the Horsemen again in a key sequence that ties her past with their new mission.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Caplan opened up about where Lula's head is at when she returns.

Lizzy Caplan Discusses Her Character's Perspective in Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Caplan explains, "We do not get into much detail about Lula, but I think that she really still believes in the cause. Much more so than Jack, her love interest, who has sold out and now does these corporate retreats. He is like the magic act on corporate retreats. She is annoyed with everybody for losing the passion for it, and she is especially annoyed at Jack. We actually had a bunch of scenes written, but it is better that we just see little snippets of it as opposed to going so deep into the backstories. But she is very disappointed in him, and then they find a way to rediscover their love for this magician heist life together."

Set years after the last film, Now You See Me: Now You Don't finds the retired Horsemen pulled back into action and paired with a younger trio of illusionists for a new diamond heist that targets Veronika Vanderberg, a powerful heiress whose family company is tied to money laundering and other crimes. The ensemble brings back previous franchise stars like Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman, and Caplan, alongside new cast members Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike as the film's antagonist, Veronika.

The Lionsgate film Now You See Me: Now You Don't is in theaters now, offering a globe-hopping magician adventure that blends returning favorites, a few new buzz-worthy recruits, and one long-awaited Horseman comeback. For those of you who've already seen the film, what are your current thoughts on the third outing?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!