Now You See Me Star Reveals Why He's Still Open to More Installments

Dave Franco shares his love for the Now You See Me franchise while discussing the upcoming third installment of the heist film series.

Lionsgate's Now You See Me franchise centers around "The Four Horsemen," a charismatic team of illusionists who dazzle audiences with their mind-bending magic tricks. But their acts aren't just for show; they use their skills to orchestrate elaborate heists, offering the heist genre a unique twist.

The first film, released in 2013, was a box office hit, grossing over $350 million worldwide on a $70 million budget. While not as critically acclaimed, its sequel still raked in over $300 million on a slightly increased production budget, showing box office consistency. And after a nine-year pause, a third Now You See Me movie is finally hitting theaters by the end of the year.

Dave Franco on His Love for the Now You See Me Team

While speaking to Collider, Now You See Me star Dave Franco briefly addressed his role in the next installment, explaining, "With my character, it's always been more about hand dexterity stuff. I've always been the guy who throws cards. But now, I find different ways to throw cards. But it's actually very impressive. I put a lot of work into it. I think it's out there — Rosamund Pike. She's great. She's excellent. Like I said, I just have such a good time with this cast. I don't think there are any sets that I laugh on more. We've known each other for almost 15 years, and I just adore all of them. Weirdly, we're all kind of different, but when we get together, it's just like this love fest. [Alison Brie] kind of has the same thing with her Community crew. So if we can make 10 of these [Now You See Me movies], I just would love to just keep doing stuff with them."

The film's ensemble cast includes Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Pike, Morgan Freeman, and Daniel Radcliffe. The Lionsgate film Now You See Me 3 will be released in theaters on November 14, 2025.

