9 New Character Posters for Top Gun: Maverick Shows Off the Call Signs

Top Gun: Maverick made its debut at CinemaCon last month and since then has had its premiere in San Diego, California. The early reactions have started coming out and so far, they are looking pretty positive. There are some people that aren't loving it, but even the people that aren't loving it don't appear to be calling it a bad movie at least on technical terms. They are just saying that this wasn't really for them which is completely valid. Paramount is continuing this movie's long march toward its Memorial Day release date with Cannes screening later this month, but they are still marketing the movie in the usual way. The official twitter account dropped nine character posters of the principal characters featuring their call signs and Paramount also dropped a short video also about the call signs for each of the pilots.

Here is the short behind-the-scenes featurette for Top Gun: Maverick explaining what a call sign is:

Here is my early social reaction to Top Gun: Maverick from CinemaCon and look for a full review of the movie coming out this week when the embargo drops:

#TopGunMaverick is everything we want from big-screen blockbusters with some buckwild plane scenes that are insanely well shot. Visceral on a big screen with amazing sound design. The cast is memorable and perfect in their roles. It will be one of the highlights of the year. pic.twitter.com/eMPD4umFE1 — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) April 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Summary: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris. It will be released on May 27, 2022.