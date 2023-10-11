Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: margot robbie, ocean's eleven, ocean's eleven prequel, ryan gosling, warner bros discovery

Ocean's Eleven Prequel Says They Will "Do Right By The Franchise"

One of the producers between the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starring Ocean's Eleven prequel says they are "trying to do right by the franchise."

To say that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are having an excellent year would be an understatement. Both of the actors have been praised for their roles in Barbie, and if you liked seeing the two of them on the big screen, you're going to get another chance. Robbie and Gosling are both signed on to do an Ocean's Eleven prequel film that is reportedly set in 1960s Europe. We know both of them can do period pieces, so if the casting wasn't already ace, here we are. We don't know much about the film, but producer Josey McNamara teased a few things to Total Film while on the red carpet for Saltburn.

"I can't really say much," he admits, "but I think we're just trying to do right by the franchise. I'm excited for people to experience it when it's ready."

It turns out that we aren't the only ones loving having Gosling and Robbie together. When asked about reuniting them for the Ocean's Eleven film, McNamara said what we all think, "They're wonderful together. The more projects, even outside of that, we can have them do would be amazing." Sometimes, you put two people together on screen, and magic happens. The Ocean Eleven prequel will be a test to see if the magic between Gosling and Robbie was credited only to the incredible script of Barbie or if they are fantastic together, no matter what project they are working on.

Ocean's Eleven Prequel Heads To 1960s Europe

Back in May 2022, Margot Robbie was bought on to star and produce a new Ocean's Eleven prequel and teamed her up with director Jay Roach to develop a new entry in the franchise. Carrie Soloman was brought on the script, and we don't have many details yet. It will be a period piece, so instead of the new movies set in the current day that are released with that technology integrated into the heist, this Ocean's film is heading back to the 1960s in Europe. As for Roach, he directed Bombshell, which did get Robbie her supporting actress Oscar nomination. Robbie is set to produce with Tom Ackerly at Lucky Chap. Roach is also set to produce along with Michelle Graham. Executive producers are Gary Ross, Olivia Milch, and Lucky Chap's Josey McNamara. In September 2022, Ryan Gosling joined the cast and reunited the two Barbie stars in the project. Initially, production was supposed to kick off this summer but was delayed due to writers and actors needing livable wages.

