Oldboy: New Poster And Trailer For The Restored And Remastered Release NEON has released a trailer and poster for the restored and remastered release of Oldboy. The film will be in theaters on August 16th.

Oldboy is a neo-noir film from 2003 by director and writer Park Chan-wook. The film went on to end up on a ton of "best of all time" lists and won the Gran Prix award at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. The hallway fight scene is infamous, and other films have been ripping off what Oldboy did two decades ago ever since. In 2013, someone quite literally ripped it off by making a rather horrendous remake starring Josh Brolin and directed by Spike Lee. Despite the potential there, they didn't do much with the concept or even change that much despite the change in setting. Lee and Brolin weren't happy about the changes that were made to the remake, and the film quickly faded from existence as people continued to find the original.

Western audiences have really started to explore Park's works, including films like Stoker, Snowpiercer, and The Handmaiden, drawing in more people. However, those who are finding Park's work now missed out on seeing Oldboy in theaters, and NEON is looking to rectify this; At the same time, the marketing has made it a little unclear; what NEON is doing is releasing a restored and remasted version of the film in theaters on August 16th. This isn't another remake or anything like that; this is the original film, with some tweaks to make everything a little prettier. We got a trailer and poster advertising the upcoming re-release.

If there is one thing you would want to tell audiences about Oldboy, it's that if you don't know the ending, don't look it up. If you've made it through the last twenty years of your life not getting spoiled for this movie, hold off for another couple of months and check this re-release out on the big screen. It's one of those endings that will stay with you, and you'll understand why people are still talking about this one so many years later.

Oldboy: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

After being kidnapped and imprisoned for fifteen years, Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik) is released, only to find that he must find his captor in five days.

Oldboy will be in theaters on August 16th, restored and remastered—a film by Park Chan-wook and starring Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, and Kang Hye-jeong.

