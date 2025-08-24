Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: one battle after another

One Battle After Another: Warner Bros. Released A New Short TV Spot

Warner Bros. released a new TV spot for One Battle After Another, the next film from writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Article Summary Warner Bros. drops a new short TV spot for Paul Thomas Anderson's highly anticipated film One Battle After Another.

Details about the film's plot remain tightly under wraps, as marketing focuses on atmosphere over story.

This latest spot follows recent poster releases, with fans hoping for more information as the release nears.

Anderson's directorial track record promises a unique cinematic experience, opening in theaters September 26.

Warner Bros. continues to play its cards pretty close to the chest when it comes to the next film by writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson. Maybe they saw how well that played out for them with Weapons , so they're trying to make it work a second time. We're just over a month away from the film getting released, and we still don't know much about the story aside from what the trailers have told us. The trailers really haven't told us much because this is another marketing run that isn't selling the story or plot, but the general ambiance we can expect from this film. Warner Bros. released a new TV spot, an extra short one, and we got new posters just a couple of days ago, so maybe some more information about this one will drop soon. However, if there is a director you can pretty confidently walk into a theater without knowing much about the plot, it's Anderson. He's another director who has a film coming out this year, where his movies don't always work, but they aren't boring.

One Battle After Another: Cast List, Release Date

No fear. One Battle After Another only in theaters September 26.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award-nominated, BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson comes One Battle After Another, starring Academy Award and BAFTA winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

Oscar and BAFTA winners Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro also star alongside Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, as well as Wood Harris and Alana Haim.

Anderson directs from his own screenplay. The producers are Oscar and BAFTA nominees Adam Somner and Sara Murphy and Anderson, with Will Weiske executive producing.

The creative team behind the camera includes several frequent collaborators, among them directors of photography Michael Bauman and Anderson; Oscar-nominated, BAFTA-winning production designer Florencia Martin; BAFTA-nominated editor Andy Jurgensen; Oscar and BAFTA-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood; casting director Cassandra Kulukundis; and with music by Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Ghoulardi Film Company Production, A Paul Thomas Anderson Film, One Battle After Another. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on September 26, 2025, and internationally beginning 24 September 2025.

