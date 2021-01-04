One Night In Miami Trailer Debuts, Hits Amazon Prime January 15th

Amazon Studios has debuted the trailer for Regina King's debut as a director, One Night in Miami. The film tells the story of four friends, Cassius Clay, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown, celebrating Clay's victory over Sonny Liston to become the World Heavyweight champ in 1964. The film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown, and Leslie Odom Jr. as Sam Cooke. Supporting cast members include Lance Reddick, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Michael Imperioli, and Beau Bridges. The film is written by Kemp Powers, who is adapting from his own 2013 stage play of the same name. You can see the trailer for One Night in Miami below.

One Night In Miami Synopsis

"On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge). Based on the award-winning play of the same name and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami… is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate."

Four character posters also debuted from the film as well.

One Night in Miami, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown, and Leslie Odom Jr. as Sam Cooke and directed by Regina King, hits select theaters this Friday, and Amazon Prime on January 15th.