Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: christopher nolan, IMAX, oppenheimer, universal, Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer Is Returning To Select IMAX Theaters For One Week Only

Universal is taking advantage of a slight break in the release schedule and is returning Oppenheimer to select IMAX theaters until November 9th.

Article Summary "Oppenheimer" is returning to select IMAX theaters until November 9th.

The Christopher Nolan film has amassed over $900 million in box office revenue.

Universal appears to be pushing the film towards the $1 billion mark with this re-release.

Tickets for limited screenings are now on sale.

The summer was extremely kind of IMAX, and one of the reasons for that was Oppenheimer. Everyone knew that the Christopher Nolan film would likely do very well. Still, there is a good chance that no one guessed that an R-rated historical thriller about the creation of the atomic bomb would not only be half of a massive cultural moment but also make over $900 million worldwide at the box office. R-rated movies have a harder time pulling in numbers like that because the audience is more limited. However, it also sounds like many adults let teenagers see Oppenheimer and just told them to look away during that one scene. There has been a bit of a break in theaters regarding massive IMAX-worthy films, so before The Marvels kicks off the insane holiday weekend, Universal decided to jump in and give people the chance to see Oppenheimer in select IMAX theaters one more time. From now until November 9th [i.e., the day that The Marvels will begin its preview showings], select theaters, including six IMAX 70MM locations, will be showing limited screenings of Oppenheimer, and tickets are on sale.

Is this limited run for Oppenheimer just Universal taking advantage of a small break in the schedule and making a final push toward that nice, round $1 billion number at the worldwide box office? The last time we looked, the numbers had the film at just under $950 million, so it could get there. It would be a nice bow to tie up the cultural present that was Barbenheimer to see both films hit $1 billion at the box office, but even if Oppenheimer doesn't get there, that doesn't take away from what both of these films managed to achieve. And if you're one of those lucky people who live near an IMAX 70MM location, go see this film there so that I may live vicarious through you.

Oppenheimer: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. It was released in theaters on July 21, 2023, and will be released on 4K Blu-Ray on November 21, 2023.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist, and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. Oscar® winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Academy Award® nominee Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber, and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Oppenheimer also stars Oscar® winner Rami Malek and reunites Nolan with eight-time Oscar® nominated actor, writer, and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh. The cast includes Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Dylan Arnold (Halloween franchise), David Krumholtz (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!