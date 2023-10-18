Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: christopher nolan, oppenheimer, universal

Oppenheimer Will Release On 4K Blu-ray November 21st

Universal will release Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on 4K Blu-ray on November 21st with a whole host of features included.

Oppenheimer, probably the biggest surprise at the box office in 2023, is coming home. The Christopher Nolan film will be released on 4K Blu-ray on November 21st, and it brings with it an impressive amount of special features that include looks at every inch of the making of the film. It is smart for them to release it right in time to hit awards voters' mailboxes. There is little doubt that this will be one of the better discs to release this year, and sure to be a hot one as a gift for film fans as well. Below is the cover for the release, as well as the full features list.

Oppenheimer 4K Release Details

From celebrated writer and director Christopher Nolan comes the must-see cinematic masterpiece about the man and the moment that changed the world forever. Written for the screen and directed by Christopher Nolan, OPPENHEIMER, thrusts audiences into the mind of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), whose landmark work as the director of the Manhattan Project's Los Alamos Laboratory created the first atomic bomb. An unprecedented cinematic event, OPPENHEIMER features an all-star cast that includes Emily Blunt, Oscar® winner Matt Damon, Oscar® nominee Robert Downey Jr., Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, and Oscar® winners Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

Here is the full list and descriptions of the special features:

MIXED 2.20 AND 1.78 ASPECT RATIOS PRESENTATION that enables viewers to experience the shift in aspect ratio as viewed in select theatrical locations for the ultimate in-home viewing.

that enables viewers to experience the shift in aspect ratio as viewed in select theatrical locations for the ultimate in-home viewing. HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

AUDIO: DTS-HD MASTER AUDIO 5.1 TRACK

THE STORY OF OUR TIME: THE MAKING OF OPPENHEIMER

NOW I AM BECOME DEATH – The cast, crew, and producers join Christopher Nolan in sharing the personal stories that made them passionate about the project's ambitious design for bridging multiple genres.

THE LUMINARIES – OPPENHEIMER's all-star cast discusses how they synthesize the script's dramatic narrative with the real lives of historical figures to embody their complex characters.

THE MANHATTAN PROJECT – To visualize Oppenheimer's ability to see different dimensions and to recreate the historic Trinity test, filmmakers developed unique techniques to craft stunning effects without using CGI.

THE DEVIL OF DETAILS – A look at how production designer Ruth De Jong and team recreated the entire town of Los Alamos with period-accurate props, spectacular sets, and painstaking attention to authenticity.

WALKING A MILE – Costume and makeup craftspeople populate OPPENHEIMER's immersive environments with iconic figures by utilizing thousands of pieces of clothing and cutting-edge prosthetic applications.

CAN YOU HEAR MUSIC? – Working closely with Christopher Nolan, Ludwig Göransson composes a deeply personal, historically expansive score ranging from the organic to the alien to accompany the visual landscape.

WE CAN PERFORM THIS MIRACLE – Christopher Nolan's closest collaborators demonstrate how his artistic vision creates camaraderie that drives his talented crew to continue breaking new ground in filmmaking.

TRAILERS

INNOVATIONS IN FILM: 65MM BLACK-AND-WHITE FILM IN OPPENHEIMER – FotoKem opens the door to its film labs, where new technologies are invented for using color and black & white 65mm film to visualize OPPENHEIMER's dual timelines while pushing the format further forward.

MEET THE PRESS Q&A PANEL: OPPENHEIMER – Chuck Todd moderates a conversation where Christopher Nolan, author Kai Bird, and physicists Dr. Kip Thorne, Dr. Thom Mason, and Dr. Carlo Rovelli reflect on the fascinating science and doomsday concerns OPPENHEIMER illustrates onscreen.

TO END ALL WAR: OPPENHEIMER & THE ATOMIC BOMB – Explore how one man's relentless drive and invention of the atomic bomb changed the nature of war forever, led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, and unleashed mass hysteria.

Optional English, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

