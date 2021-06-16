Orphan: First Kill Star Expects People to be "Shocked" by the Prequel

Isabelle Fuhrman, star of the 2009 horror film Orphan, is stepping back into her role as the titular character, and according to the star, we should expect some shocking events.

The original film starred a then 12-year-old Fuhrman playing a mysterious girl named Esther, adopted by a couple grieving from experiencing a stillbirth, who turns out isn't your average child. Or a child at all, actually. The film was made on a budget of $20 million, earning nearly $80 million in the box office and a pretty decent approval rating from critics and moviegoers. It was confirmed in February of 2020 that we would see an Orphan prequel film, enlisting Fuhrman once again, considering the star can now portray the adult character – which wrapped filming in November 2020.

When talking about the upcoming Orphan: First Kill to Collider, the film's lead stated, "It was really cool to be back on that [Orphan] set. I think people will be shocked by that story. It's very different from what most people would expect, and Julia [Stiles] is absolutely incredible in it, and we had a lot of fun making the movie together. It's definitely a story about the two of us and our relationship, and Esther's way that she came to the United States and how she found herself there."

The horror prequel is said to be centered on Leena Klammer, who escapes from an Estonian psychiatric facility and travels to the United States by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Just like the first film, she will be using the name "Esther" and is said to come into direct conflict with the elite families matriarch, who we are currently assuming must be played by Stiles (who also noted twists).

Orphan: First Kill is currently awaiting an announcement for an official release date, but knowing the film is wrapped and that the cast is excited suggests we're rounding that final corner before the horror continues!