Owen Wilson Says Wedding Crashers 2 Won't Be Rushed

If you've been waiting for a sequel to the massive 2005 hit comedy movie Wedding Crashers – well, you're likely a patient person because it's already been 16 years.

When the film, starring comedic veteran actors Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, was released over a decade ago, it became an instant success. On a budget of $40 million, Wedding Crashers went on to earn close to $300 million and was credited for aiding the revival of adult-centric comedy films.

In the film, two friends turned business partners are usually known as divorce mediators – however, come wedding season, the two professionally crash weddings for the simple goal of hooking up. When a wedding for the daughter of the U.S. Secretary of Treasure becomes the next target, the film provides an ensemble of hilarity from the cast to the quotable script that has stood the test of time.

At the time, it seemed highly unlikely that the film would earn itself a sequel despite its success and was joked about in 2014 – until becoming a very exciting conversation in November of 2020 when Vaughn and Owen expressed interest in making a follow-up (in addition to Isla Fisher!) Though the film is still very early on in the stages of development, that hasn't stopped speculation from occurring, which Owen recently confirmed to Variety was nothing more than speculation. The actor explained to Variety, "Some people are saying that you guys are going to be going in August, and that's not right. If we all agree that we have a good idea, then we're trying to make something good. But it's sort of figuring out what that idea would be and if we think we could do something worthwhile."

To me, it sounds like the film is still very fresh and that they are still exploring different ideas to see how a Wedding Crashers 2 could live up to the hype.

When you've waited over a decade to make a sequel to a comedy film, you know the pressure is on!