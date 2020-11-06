Still Talk Of Wedding Crashers 2 According To Vince Vaughn

Wedding Crashers was one of the bigger comedy hits of the 2000s, starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn as a pair of man-children who crash weddings to hook up with women. It's a problematic film looking back, but it made a ton of money, so sequel rumors pop up every now and again. Director David Dobkin has said that for ten years, he has said no about making a Wedding Crashers 2, now he has an idea that he likes enough to try and get it made. Spoiler: it is not a good idea.

"Everybody keeps hitting me up about a Wedding Crashers sequel. We don't have a script that we're there with yet. For many, many years every year, I got offered to do the sequel; there were some very big deals on the table. And none of us wanted to do a retread of the same movie again. Anything within those first years that we talked about was the same movie, and we were like, 'Why?' Financially, I probably shouldn't have done that, but I did (laughs). And Vince and Owen didn't want to do it either."

"10 years later, when I was asked again, and I hung up the phone after saying no, I thought about it, and I'm like, 'Well I'd be curious what it'd be like for guys in their late 40s who end up being single again and have to go back out in the world. What a weird, difficult, challenging story that is.' And as long as there's a real story in the middle of it, to me, it can be a movie."

And in a new chat with Yahoo, while promoting Freaky, Vince Vaughn chimed in: "Just recently, we've been more seriously discussing a sequel to Crashers, [Owen Wilson] and myself and the director and a producer. There's an idea that's a good idea … for the first time, there's kind of an original thought."

The world waits with bated breath.