Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash, james cameron

James Cameron Says Avatar: Fire And Ash "Can Be The Last One"

Avatar: Fire and Ash director James Cameron says he has "other stories to tell, and I've got other stories to tell within Avatar."

Article Summary James Cameron reveals Avatar: Fire and Ash could be the final film in the blockbuster sci-fi series.

The director cites other stories he wants to tell, both inside and outside the Avatar universe.

Box office performance of Fire and Ash will determine if sequels Avatar 4 and 5 move forward.

Cameron hints at stepping back from hands-on involvement if the franchise continues beyond this chapter.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to be released this weekend, and the film is set to debut with the lowest critic review scores we've seen from the franchise so far. For the last couple of months, there has been an air around this film that this is the end, and director James Cameron even confirmed that this one is the end of the trilogy that began way back in 2009. If things are wrapping up, more or less, what does that mean for the other two movies that are supposedly out there? Cameron has said he has a backup plan via a book, but as he explained to The Hollywood Reporter, he's be okay if this is the last one, and the box office of Fire and Ash will be a crucial part of that discussion.

"This can be the last one. There's only one [unanswered question] in the story. We may find that the release of Avatar 3 proves how diminished the cinematic experience is these days, or we may find it proves the case that it's as strong as it ever was — but only for certain types of films. It's a coin toss right now. We won't know until the middle of January," Cameron explained.

When pressed on what option he would like, which is the franchise ending with Avatar: Fire and Ash or getting the opportunity to make the fourth and fifth film, Cameron appeared conflicted, saying, "That's an interesting question.I feel I'm at a bit of a crossroads. Do I want it to be a wild success — which almost compels me to continue and make two more Avatar movies? Or do I want it to fail just enough that I can justify doing something else?"

While we don't know what the future is going to hold for the Avatar franchise, it does sound like Cameron wants to explore different stories. The filming process for all of the Avatar movies is extremely unique, so just leaving that world would be a massive change compared to what he's been working on for the last several years.

"I've got other stories to tell, and I've got other stories to tell within Avatar," Cameron said. "What won't happen is, I won't go down the rabbit hole of exclusively making only Avatar for multiple years. I'm going to figure out another way that involves more collaboration. I'm not saying I'm going to step away as a director, but I'm going to pull back from being as hands-on with every tiny aspect of the process."

If the third film more or less wraps up the aspects of the story and the world that fans are interested in, maybe it is time to let Cameron explore something out of Pandora. The beauty of these films is that most of the cast is created via VFX, so the inevitable passage of time isn't as big a problem as it is in other series.

Avatar: Fire and Ash: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!