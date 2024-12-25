Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: nosferatu

Nosferatu: "Come To Me" Clip Has Been Released

Focus Features has released a new clip from Nosferatu, in which Ellen calls out for someone and something answers.

Article Summary Focus Features unveils a new clip from Nosferatu featuring Ellen's haunting call.

Eggers' direction shines, expertly using shadows to create chilling atmosphere.

Nosferatu faces stiff box office competition from big holiday releases.

Nosferatu, a gothic tale of obsession, hits theaters December 25, 2024.

Merry Christmas to everyone who celebrates, and Happy Holidays to those that don't. Also, Happy "Thank God Nosferatu Has Been Released In Theaters" Day. This is one of this writer's favorite movies of the entire year and absolutely another winner from director Robert Eggers. Whether or not it will find an audience during the Christmas holidays remains to be seen, but Focus Features has been doing a pretty good job of reminding everyone that this movie is coming out while showing very little at the same time. We have a new clip today and we see Ellen calling out for someone to come to her. Well, she gets her wish, but maybe not in the way she expected, and you get a great example of how Eggers uses shadows in this film to his advantage.

Nosferatu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. On December 13th, Sony releases Kraven the Hunter, yet another attempt to make a Spider-Man-less Marvel movie work. Warner Bros. is releasing The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an animated Lord of the Rings film. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Searchlight is also releasing A Complete Unknown on Christmas Day, but that's looking to court a completely different audience. The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

