Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Movie Gets US Theatrical Release Date Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-, the feature film spinoff of the popular romantic comedy anime, is getting a Valentine's Day theatrical release in North America.

Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll, one of the leading and ultimate anime destinations worldwide, is bringing the feature film Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- to North American theaters this Valentine's Day for a special two-day theatrical event starting on February 14. Tickets for the popular romantic comedy, which will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles, are now available on Fandango.

The film Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- is the first feature film from the series Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, currently streaming on Crunchyroll. The story follows Student Council President Miyuki Shirogane and Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and their cunning warfare to get the other to confess their love for the other first. The film tells the events following the aftermath of their highly anticipated first kiss that concluded the third season.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- Synopsis

Shuchiin Academy's student council room, the place where Student Council Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane met. After a long battle in love, these two geniuses communicated their feelings and, at the Hoshin Festival, had their very first kiss. However, there was no clear confession of love. The relationship between these two, who assumed they would be a couple, remains ambiguous. Now, overly conscious of their feelings, they must face the biggest challenge yet: Christmas. It's Shirogane who wants it to be perfect versus Kaguya, who pursues the imperfect situation. This is the very "normal" love story of two geniuses and the first kiss that never ends. Run Time: 90 Minutes

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is an anime series based on the hit comics by Aka Akasaka, which has over 19 million copies in circulation. The anime series first premiered in 2019, followed by season 2 in 2020 and season 3 in 2022. The series has been Ranked #3 Top Anime Series of All Time on My Anime List, one of the world's largest anime and manga communities with over 12 million active users per month. The highly popular series has garnered numerous Crunchyroll Anime Awards, including Best Ending Sequence (2020), Best Couple (2020), Best Girl (2021), and Best Comedy for two consecutive years (in 2020 and 2021). The series also recently received several nominations for this year's edition, including Best Continuing Series, Best Comedy, and Best Romance, among others categories, with winners announced in March 2023.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War has also inspired many viral moments, including the ending sequence from season 1, which surpassed over 30 million views on YouTube, and a parody campaign ad from a Brazilian politician.

The story revolves around the main characters, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, two geniuses and the top students of their class at the elite Shuchiin Academy. Their fellow students see them as the perfect match for one another, but neither Kaguya and Miyuki are willing to admit their true feelings for each other. The two geniuses come up with elaborate schemes to get the other to try and confess their love first. At the conclusion of season 3, the two protagonists share their first kiss.

After three years and three seasons of awaiting the first kiss between the two main characters, fans will finally see where Kaguya and Miyuki's relationship stands, in the first feature-length movie from the series, coming to theaters on February 14, 2023!