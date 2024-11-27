Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Paddington in Peru

Paddington In Peru US Release Has Been Delayed To February

Sony has decided to delay the domestic release of Paddington in Peru from January 17, 2025, to February 14, 2025.

Article Summary Paddington in Peru's US release delayed from January 17 to February 14, 2025, facing competition with Captain America.

Early viewers praise the film, continuing Paddington's legacy of heartwarming adventures and charming storytelling.

Set in Peru, the film explores Paddington's origins, family values, and hidden past with new and beloved characters.

Directed by Dougal Wilson, the film features a star-studded cast led by Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington.

It seems that the United States will have to wait a little longer to finally see Paddington in Peru. The other two films are considered to be about as perfect as movies can possibly get to the point that this film came in a slightly lower score on Rotten Tomatoes (the lower half of 90%) people were freaking out about it. Early reactions from people who have gotten the chance to see the film have said it's very good, which is excellent, and it's a shame that we'll have to wait even longer to get to see it. After January, the US could use something that is just pure and good to take our minds off of everything else that is happening in the world. Either way, according to The Wrap, Sony has delayed Paddington in Peru to February 14, 2025. That also means we will be a fight of the ages: Paddington versus Captain America, because Captain America: Brave New World is set to be released on the same day. Is that account that photoshopped Paddington into every movie still active? It's like the joke wrote itself this time.

Paddington In Peru: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Get ready for the journey of a lifetime as Paddington In Peru brings the world's most beloved bear back to his roots, his homeland Peru. Following the adventures of Paddington and Paddington 2, Paddington is still living happily with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens. When he receives a letter from the Reverend Mother, the blithe guitar-strumming nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears, informing him that Aunt Lucy misses him dearly, he knows he simply must visit her as soon as possible.

With his shiny new British passport in hand, Paddington is joined by the Browns, including the ever-resourceful Mrs. Bird, on an epic journey that none of them will ever forget. Along the way the group meet new friends, including the dashing riverboat captain Hunter and his daughter Gina. They join them on their thrilling escapades through the Amazon rainforest and up to the stunning mountain peaks of Peru. Together, they encounter unexpected challenges, and Paddington begins to uncover surprising secrets about his past. Throughout the ups and downs, his unwavering optimism and kindness shine brightly in this brand-new Paddington cinematic adventure that reinforces the importance of family and the joy of embracing one's heritage.

Paddington In Peru, directed by Dougal Wilson, stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, Carla Tous with Olivia Colman with Antonio Banderas, and Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington. It will be released on February 17, 2025.

