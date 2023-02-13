Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – New International Poster Paramount Pictures has released a new international poster for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. It will be released on March 31st.

Paramount Pictures is coming out swinging early in 2023 with some big movies, but one of the bigger ones might be Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. A film based on Dungeons & Dragons has been hanging out in development hell for a long time, but no one seemed to be able to figure out how they wanted to approach it. This film is approaching it with a tongue firmly lodged in a cheek, and it's looking like the right way to go. However, something that this film has to contend with that even something like a video game adaptation doesn't have to contend with is that it isn't just going from an interactive medium to an inactive medium. Still, it is going from an interactive group medium to an inactive viewing experience. Anyone who has played any amount of DnD will tell you the fun comes from the players around the table, and it is an extremely unique hurdle this film has to jump over. For now, Paramount is still pushing the film pretty hard, and today, we got a nice new international poster out of the United Kingdom.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. It will be produced by Jeremy Latcham, p.g.a., Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer, and executive produced by Denis L. Stewart, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian. It will be released on March 31, 2023.