IF: New TV Spot For John Krasinski's Wild Take On Imaginary Friends

Paramount Pictures has released a new TV spot for John Krasinski's upcoming film, IF. It will be released on May 17th.

May has quite a few big releases, and there is a decent chance that one of the movies will get lost in the fray. It's still unclear which movie will end up flopping out of the handful that is dropping, but IF is one that no one really seems to be talking much about. Perhaps Paramount is waiting to start promoting the film since we are a little under two months away. Still, considering it's up against films like Garfield, The Fall Guy, Furiosa, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, all of which are releasing during May, they might want to start kicking things up. What IF might have that those other films don't is a reasonable budget. There isn't one announced yet, but if they made this film for less than $100 million, maybe there would be hope. We got a new TV spot today that doesn't have much in the way of new footage, but perhaps this is one of those "hey, remember us, we're releasing in May, too!" types of things. If we had to guess, A new trailer will likely come in the next week or two, around the six weeks before the release mark.

If: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination.

If, directed and written by John Krasinski, stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, Liza Colón-Zayas and Steve Carell. It is executive produced by John J. Kelly and George Dewey and produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Reynolds, and Krasinski. It will be released on May 17, 2024.

