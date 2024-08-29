Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Apartment 7A, paramount

Apartment 7A Trailer Teases Connections To Rosemary's Baby

Rosemary's Baby prequel Apartment 7A finally has a trailer, and this might be poised to be a breakout when it debuts September 27th.

Article Summary Apartment 7A, Rosemary's Baby prequel, set to premiere on Paramount+ September 27th with a star-studded cast.

Natalie Ericka James directs, with John Krasinski and Michael Bay among the producers of this intriguing horror flick.

Julia Garner stars as an injured dancer who encounters sinister forces in a prestigious NYC apartment.

First trailer hints at a chilling storyline, making Apartment 7A a must-watch horror film this fall.

Apartment 7A, the Rosemary's Baby prequel we told you about back in April, has a debut date of September 27th on Paramount+. The film, starring Julia Garner, Diane Wiest, Jim Sturgess, Kevin McNally, Marli Siu, Andrew Buchan, Rosy McEwen, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, will debut on the service on September 27th. It is directed by Natalie Ericka James from a script by James, Christian White, and Skylar James. John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller produce. Now that we have a trailer to go off of, this might just be one horror prequel to keep an eye on.

Apartment 7A Synopsis

An ambitious young dancer, Terry Gionoffrio (Julia Garner, Ozark), dreams of fame and fortune in New York City, but after suffering a devastating injury, an older, wealthy couple (Dianne Wiest, I Care a Lot, and Kevin McNally, Pirates of the Caribbean film series) welcomes her into their home in the luxury apartment building the Bramford. When fellow resident and influential Broadway producer (Jim Sturgess, Across the Universe) offers her another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are finally coming true. However, after an evening she can't fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she's willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A but in the Bramford itself. Additional supporting cast includes Marli Siu (Everything I Know About Love), Andrew Buchan (All the Money in the World), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wonka).

I don't think we needed a Rosemary's Baby prequel, but that cast is excellent. I have enjoyed some of the various sequels and prequels that Paramount has made for their streaming service. Now that we have a feel for how this one will play out, I can be more excited about it. This might be one of the breakout horror films of the fall at this point. Make sure you give it your attention.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!