Pedro Pascal Talks Appearing in the Failed 2011 Wonder Woman TV Pilot

The year was 2011, and the superhero genre was really starting to take off in terms of pop culture influence. The Marvel Cinematic Universe was just a year away from releasing Avengers and changing movies as we know it, Christopher Nolan was a year away from finishing his Batman trilogy, Fox had just soft rebooted the X-Men with X-Men: First Class, and in a year, the CW would launch Arrow and really bring superheroes to the small screen. In the midst of all of that, a Wonder Woman TV pilot was shot, and in that show was a young Pedro Pascal. The pilot has become infamous in the years as something that looks insanely ridiculous, but Pascal could not have been happier when he got the role, as he explained in an interview with Variety.

It was like a dream come true. David E. Kelley's influence on television when I was freshly out of college was so huge, and I watched every episode of "Friday Night Lights." I also thought that whether it was good or not, it would definitely get picked up. So that would change my financial situation significantly, even if it was half a season before it got canceled. But it didn't even get picked up. I went back to procedurals, you know, "CSI" and such. Had a pretty bad year after that interest in terms of like very sporadic work.

The pilot did not get picked up to series. A detailed summary of the pilot eventually leaked that showed just how completely bonkers the show ended up being [why does Diana have three different identities exactly?] Now Pascal is playing one of the villains in the Wonder Woman sequel and was asked if he thought the producers of the movie knew that he was involved with the failed pilot.

It didn't actually occur to me, which is kind of crazy. They must have either not have known or not cared. Yeah. I'm not sure, but it is sort of like an anecdotal thing that completely flew past them.

The world is kind of funny the way it ends up working out, and Pascal might not have ended up on Game of Thrones in 2014, which was his breakout performance if that Wonder Woman pilot was picked up. The pilot was a few years too early, and if there is one place that Diana belongs, it's on the big screen. That being said, they did go for it with that pilot and the costume, while Arrow took a year or two to finally embrace the ridiculous looking costumes. We'll always have Adrianne Palicki's super shiny pants.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It will be released on December 25th in theaters and on HBO Max.