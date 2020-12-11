Two New Pixar Films: Turning Red, Lightyear W/Chris Evans Announced

Two new Pixar films are coming in 2022, announced today during the Disney Investors Day this evening. The first is an all-new original film titled Turning Red, a story about a 13-year-old girl that, when things get too much, turns into a giant red cat. It looks super adorable, and from the description, it sounds like a real home run. Domee Shi, who directed the short Bao. She now becomes the first female director in Pixar history, and this looks like a pretty amazing first one. This one will release on March 11, 2022.

Pixar Really Killed This Presentation

The other will star Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear. Yes, you read that right. Lightyear will focus on the actual Buzz Lightyear that the toy from Toy Story is based on. How meta is that for you? It sounds super cool for them to try and get this out there, something unexpected, and a great way to continue the Toy Story franchise without stepping on the toes of what Pixar did at the end of Toy Story 4. A little surprised that they did not get Tim Allen, but could there be better casting than Chris Evans? I am sure that Allen will have a cameo as well.

Pixar had quite a huge day at the Disney Investors Day. They also announced four new animated Disney+ series from franchises like Cars, Up, and new IP that will surely burrow into our hearts and cause us to feel all the emotions we are used to feeling from Pixar. of course, the newest Pixar film, Soul, will hit Disney+ on Christmas Day at no extra charge. That film was also showcased, and guys, it looks so emotional I am going to go prepare myself now. Lord knows Pixar can bring out the emotions like nobody else.