Predator: Badlands Director Dan Trachtenberg Wanted Something New

Instead of just making Prey 2, Predator: Badlands wanted to do something fresh and keep the franchise going forward.

Predator: Badlands is one of the most anticipated films of the fall, and with good reason. The man behind the camera, Dan Trachtenberg, was responsible for reinvigorating the franchise with Prey in 2022. He followed that up earlier this year with the glorious animated film Predator: Killer of Killers, and returns the franchise to the big screen with Badlands in November. After the damage done to the franchise with the Alien crossover films and atrocious film in 2018, nobody saw this turnaround coming. Trachtenberg has unlocked something that has fans in a fervor in a way that has never happened before, and while it would have been easy to just make a Prey 2, he tells Empire that is not what he wanted to do at all.

Predator Is So Back, You Guys

"You immediately think: 'Prey 2'," he says. "But with sequels, people sometimes get so caught up going, 'This could happen next,' they never stop to think, 'Should it happen next?' Prey was special because it was this big idea that hadn't existed before. I wanted the next thing to be that, too. In general, I'm always looking for: what could happen only in this movie? Prey was a solo survival tale; this is a relationship story. It's like a Ray Harryhausen movie. This crazy adventure against monsters and the elements — only this time it's a badass Predator against those things. We wanted Dek to be relatable, but without turning him into Luke Skywalker. He's still a Predator — we had to allow him to be a dick. But a dick you can root for."

Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O'Connor.

