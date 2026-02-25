Posted in: Movies, Prime | Tagged: Pretty Lethal, prime video, Uma Thurman

Pretty Lethal Trailer Shows The Deadly Side Of Ballet

Check out the trailer for new Prime Video thriller Pretty Lethal. The film will debut at SXSW, and on Prime Video on March 25.

Pretty Lethal is coming to Prime Video next month, and it looks like a ton of fun. Starring Iris Apatow (This Is 40), Lana Condor (X-Men: Apocalypse), Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place), Avantika (Tarot), Maddie Ziegler (My Old Ass), Michael Culkin (Candyman), Lydia Leonard ("The Crown") and Uma Thurman (Kill Bill), the film is directed by Vicky Jewson ("The Witcher: Blood Origin") from a script by Kate Freund. The film will debut at SXSW 2026 on March 13, followed by its full release on Prime Video on March 25. Set in the world of ballerinas, you wouldn't expect things to get so gory, but they do.

Pretty Lethal Synopsis

"An action-packed thriller where five ballerinas, on their way to a prestigious dance competition, are barely on speaking terms when their bus breaks down in a remote forest. With no other options, they reluctantly seek shelter at an unsettling roadside inn run by Devora Kasimer (Uma Thurman), a reclusive former ballet prodigy. From the moment they arrive, something feels wrong—and their worst instincts prove right. As the situation turns deadly, the fractured team must set aside rivalries and weaponize years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline, and even pointe shoes into tools for survival."

Here is Jewson on the film: "In Pretty Lethal, I wanted to bring the highly specific skillset of a ballerina to the action space," said Jewson. "We created a world built on the broken dreams of a dancer, played by the iconic Uma Thurman. This world and our incredible young cast gave me the freedom to swing between horror, comedy, and action to create a breathless rollercoaster ride. The troupe embraces teamwork, sisterhood, and ballet-fu in order to stay alive."

This looks like a ton of fun, and as the parent of a ballerina, A lot of this is going to hit home and be extra funny to see unfold. Pretty Lethal hits Prime Video on March 25.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!