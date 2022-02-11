Preview Of 2022 DC Slate With New Black Adam Footage and More

2022 looks like it's going to be the year DC really tries to make its mark for the first time in a long time. They are releasing four different movies this year [five if you include SuperPets], and three of them are movies that have been in varying levels of development hell for a long time and a sequel to a film with a billion-dollar box office. It's also a year where the movies they are releasing all vary widely in setting, theme, and genre, which is something that DC has had a harder time with than their counterpart at Marvel. It's a very good thing that has the potential to really show off how different the various DC movies can be. There is plenty of footage in this new 2022 preview video that we've seen before, but there is some really interesting new stuff, including some really great looks at the supporting cast of Black Adam, which has been largely kept under wraps, so far.

Black Adam is bringing a bunch of never-before-seen DC characters to life in this movie as the Justice Society is coming to the big screen for the first time with some really excellent actors. The marketing for more of these movies, Black Adam, will likely really kick up once The Batman comes out next month.

Summary: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods—and

imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui. It will be released on July 22, 2022.