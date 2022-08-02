Prey Director Sheds Light on Initial Predator Reveal Plan

The release of the pseudo-prequel-ish film to the Predator franchise titled Prey (it's at least a prequel regarding the timeline of the franchise) is finally coming out this week! For being a film that's been in development for an extended period of time, the hyped genre release offers us our first return to the franchise in nearly five years – meaning there's a lot riding on this theatrically formatted return to Hulu to keep the Predator blood pumping.

Prior to its trailer drop and main plot reveal, there had been a lot of discussions and theories about how Prey fits into the world of Predator, so in a new conversation with Screen Rant, director Dan Trachtenberg finally revealed what could have been (in his perfect world). 10 Cloverfield Lane and Prey director notes, "We started developing this when 2018's The Predator movie was still prepping – or maybe it was in production. My pitch to the studio was, 'What if we put out a trailer that is just the first act of this movie?'"

In the same interview, he later added, "And then when that last Predator movie came out, we would attach the full trailer. And that would include the bear sequence, where the bear is lifted up, and the blood drips down and reveals the Predator. And then you would know, 'Oh, this is a Predator movie.' Certainly, it would have been amazing if we could have kept it secret the whole time, and the movie announced itself while you were watching it. But I think that's a little less realistic, so I thought maybe marketing could have done that trick."

Now that we know that the film could have been a secretive title with the potential to drop a Predator connection out of the blue, would you have actually liked it?

