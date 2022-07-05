Prey Director Talks Predator Similarities and Differences

We're getting eerily close to the arrival of Prey, the fifth official entry in the successful Predator franchise, and for longtime fans, the countdown has officially begun. As the fifth installment to Predator, Prey currently offers the most unique opportunity for storytelling in that it chooses alternate directions instead of following a sequel path, making this a prequel to the franchise that fans know and admire.

With Prey being just around the corner, all of our burning questions will soon be answered, though it hasn't stopped some from hoping to get a teaser at what's to come. Fortunately, in regards to the new and reimagined version of the Predator, director Dan Trachtenberg is open to addressing some all-important details.

"I wanted [the Predator] to be scarier than we've seen it before," the filmmaker exclusively tells TimeOut, adding, "It's intelligent, and it has advanced technology, and that makes it even more difficult to take on. But because the movie is set 300 years in the past, those things need to feel a little bit older than we've seen before, but also still far more advanced than what we think our earthlings would be able to handle."

In reference to a fresh, redesigned appearance for the hunter, Trachtenberg also shares, "I wanted to make sure the head was more proportional to the body. This predator is much slimmer and less armored than it's ever been. It's more 'creature' [in Prey]. It's still hulking and ferocious."

When the publication asks about any direct connection to the Predator film, he also explains, "My friends went to see Predator and told me about the scene in which Billy fights the Predator on a bridge over a waterfall. But when I saw the movie, that wasn't in it, and I wanted to see that movie. Spiritually, Prey is connected to that moment."

Knowing that Prey will have some new takes on the horror of Predator, along with some spiritual connection to the real origin of the franchise, feels like just enough respect to keep die-hard fans invested!

Prey drops on Hulu starting August 5, 2022.