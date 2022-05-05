Probably Not Worth Staying For Doctor Strange 2 Post-Credit Scene

No spoilers, I promise. I've just got back from seeing Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness on general release in the UK. I saw it in a medium-full house on the IMAX screen at the local Kingston-Upon-Thames Odeon cinema. And before going into the movie, as I often do, I asked on social media what people would want to know before going in to see it themselves. The biggest question I got was whether or not there was a post-credit scene and was it worth staying after the two hours and change of the movie to catch it.

There is a middle-credits scene that you will want to stay for, absolutely. Something to lead into what comes next.

And after all the credits, including one of the longer Special Thanks lists of comic creators, there is an end-of-credits scene which doesn't do any of that. It plays off something earlier in the movie, and it may be of interest to fans of the movie's director Sam Raimi, but it is not a continuity or narrative-notable moment.

You may want to get ahead out of the car park, get to the toilets before the queue, or be home before the babysitter turns into a pumpkin. In that case, the second the big white-on-black credits pop up, so should you. Of course, if you are the kind of person I am who wants to eke every last second out of the experience and would probably be happy seeing the movie in a double bill with Wandavision inbetween, then, by all means, stay to the very bitter end. I did and have no regrets.

Movies, especially action movies and comic book movies, have been increasing in length, and the habit of placing post-credit scenes at the end of such films, especially Marvel, not only stretches that further, but the merest possibility that there might be one has led to audiences camping out in cinemas, with staff unable to clear up as usual. I talked to one usher a few months ago who told me that the post-credit scene is their biggest nightmare and has led to audiences waiting, just in case there is a post-credit scene in the most unlikely of movies.

Many post-credit scenes are ephemeral, some like Eternals set up movies to come, and Thor: The Dark World contains the emotional finale to the film. While Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End contains an essential end scene of an entire trilogy that some people never saw… because after all that water, they really, really needed the bathroom.

Well, the final post-credit Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is on general release in the UK today and the US tomorrow, is not that. It might not even be shawarma-level. Stay if you want, not if you don't, but if you choose the latter, I can promise there will be nothing essential missing from your life unless you are a mad Raimi-head. Which I am…