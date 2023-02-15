Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Hits 4K Blu-ray In Two Weeks Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is a big hit, and next week you can watch it at home digitally. The following week, you can buy the disc.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has had quite the box office run, and now the film will come home sooner than you think. It will be on digital services this coming Tuesday and will hit 4K Blu-ray the following week. The film has already outgrossed every other entry in the series, including the first film, and was nominated for Best Animated Feature at this year's Academy Awards. All kinds of special features will also be included, like deleted scenes, making of documentaries, a brand-new short, and more. There is even a commentary, which is extremely rare to get these days. Below you can see the cover for the release and the features list.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish 4K Release Details

"Everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline, Puss in Boots, returns in a new adventure from the Shrek universe as the daring outlaw discovers that his passion for adventure and heroic missions have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star on his grandest quest yet. With only one life left, Puss is forced to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: Kitty Softpaws. They are joined in their journey by a chatty and cheerful mutt named Perrito. Together, our trio of heroes will need to stay one step ahead of the fairy tale realm's craftiest crooks including Goldilocks and the Three Bears."

Here is the full features list:

ALL-NEW EXCLUSIVE SHORT "THE TRIDENT" – When you're the legendary Puss in Boots, life and death go paw in paw. In this epic original short, Puss recalls one of his most daring deaths yet.

