Queen Hippolyta Has Blessed Zack Snyder's Justice League

When you sit down and think about the number of plates that had to be spinning when it comes to getting Zack Snyder's Justice League off of the ground, it's kind of mindblowing. Hollywood runs on unions and the lawyers that needed to figure out if new ADR were reshoots for a movie that already happened; if this is an entirely new project, it sounds like a nightmare. One of the spinning plates is the massive cast, and one of those cast members is Connie Nielson. Nielson plays Queen Hippolyta, and she has appeared in both of the Wonder Woman movies and in the 2017 cut of Justice League. The Hollywood Reporter recently asked Nielson if she was surprised by the news, and she revealed that Zack Snyder had already reached out to her about it.

Well, I have this thing where I can't lie. (Laughs.) So I don't know the timing of one or the other, but Zack had already called me to ask if I would be okay with a reissue of the film with changes. And I asked him, "Well, will you bring back the Amazon chapter the way you had written it and had filmed it?" And he said, "Absolutely." And then I said, "And Zack, will you also bring back my quite incredible stunt, running up the walls?" And he said, "You got it." (Laughs.) So I said, "Yeah, definitely. You've got my blessing. Absolutely."

The main reason that the budget for Zack Snyder's Justice League jumped from an estimated $30 million to an estimated $70 million or more is that Snyder got permission to shoot new scenes when that was initially not part of the deal. Nielson was asked if she needed to go back for any reshoots or ADR, and she revealed that she didn't because everything was already there; it was just left on the cutting room floor in 2017.

No, I think we did all of our stuff. What was really sad was how much stuff we filmed that wasn't in the film. And I think that's part of what made Justice League (2017) less cohesive as a viewing experience. The intent was not the same during the editing as it was during shooting.

Nielson was asked if she did any reshoots with Joss Whedon [whom neither Neilson nor the interview referred to by name, so apparently he's Voldemort]; Neilson said that she didn't and that "I don't think that other director was that interested in the Amazons. I would have to assume that." At the moment, Zack Snyder's Justice League doesn't have an official release date, but Snyder did reply to a fan on Vero and mentioned March specifically. However, no one from HBO Max or Warner Bros. has confirmed that release window yet. It's going to be a four hour, four-part miniseries that will stream to HBO Max in 2021.