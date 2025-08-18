Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: quentin tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Has Several Different Favorite Tarantino Movies

Quentin Tarantino has multiple favorite Quentin Tarantino movies, and reveals there is a difference between his "favorite" and "best" work.

Article Summary Quentin Tarantino names Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as his favorite and Inglourious Basterds as his best film.

He considers Kill Bill the ultimate "Quentin movie" and the film he was born to make above all others.

Tarantino also breaks down his favorite and best screenplays, with Inglourious Basterds topping his own list.

Interestingly, he highlights Hateful Eight for best directing but omits early classics like Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs.

If there is one question a movie buff really hates, it's, "What's your favorite movie?" It's because the answer usually changes regularly, or there really isn't one definitive number one answer; there are a bunch of answers with their own qualifying statements. It's unsurprising to hear that the directors and writers of some of our many favorite movies also have to qualify the hell out of that statement to try and answer it in a way that won't become a dissertation. Writer and director Quentin Tarantino recently did an interview with The Church of Tarantino podcast (via Variety), and like most creatives, when asked what he thinks his favorite movie is and what his best is, they were not the same movie, and he also had to qualify the absolute hell out of that statement.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my favorite, Inglourious Basterds is my best," Tarantino said. "But I think Kill Bill is the ultimate Quentin movie, like nobody else could've made it. Every aspect about it is so particularly ripped, like with tentacles and bloody tissue, from my imagination and my id and my loves and my passion and my obsession. So I think Kill Bill is the movie I was born to make, I think Inglourious Basterds is my masterpiece, but Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my favorite."

Tarantino isn't just a director but also a writer, so he broke everything down even more and decided to apply the same thinking to all of the screenplays he's written.

"I think Inglourious Basterds is my best script, and I think Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood are right behind," he explained. "But, there's an aspect of Hateful Eight that I actually think is probably my best directing of my material, i.e., the material is written and it's solid. So it's not like I have to create it, like Kill Bill, it's solid, it's right there, and I actually think it's my best servicing [of] my material as a director."

Hateful Eight getting a shoutout is really cool because that is one of Tarantino's movies that no one really talks about. He also doesn't cite any of his films from before 2003, so no love for Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, or Jackie Brown specifically. There is a decent chance that Taraninto is one of those creatives who gets more critical of his work the older it gets, but it is fascinating the films he listed and the ones he didn't.

And we don't usually do call to actions in posts, but this seems like an opportune moment to help everyone procrastinate a bit on this lovely Monday morning: What is your favorite Tarantino movie, and which one is it best? Are they the same?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!