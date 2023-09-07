Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, hulu, images, poster, quiz lady, trailer

Quiz Lady: New Poster, Trailer, and Images Tease A New Family Comedy

A new poster, trailer, and images for the family comedy Quiz Lady, set to be released on Hulu, starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh, have been released.

We have another fun film set to come out on Hulu soon, but this one is actually getting a Toronto International Film Festival premiere first, which is always fun. As we have previously said, 20th Century has been sitting over on Hulu a lot in recent years, and a lot of the movies that went directly to the streaming service didn't feel like they would have made much of an impact if they were released at the box office aside from a few exceptions. There's nothing wrong with a movie that is made for the purpose of someone stumbling across it while looking for something to watch on a Friday night and taking a chance on it. Quiz Lady seems to be falling into that, even though the cast means it could be much more. The combination of Awkafina and Sandra Oh, with Oh playing the wildcard and Awkafina playing the more 'straight man' in this comedy, is a fun way to throw audiences off balance a little bit. Also, Oh is awesome, and it's always fun to see her just go for it. We got a new poster, trailer, and images today.

Quiz Lady: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

20th Century Studios' Quiz Lady, a hilarious and heartfelt comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh about a dysfunctional family and the game show which just might be the key to their salvation, is now available. Quiz Lady will premiere on November 3, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories. The original film will premiere at the 48th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, September 9.

In Quiz Lady, a brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged train wreck of a sister, Jenny (Sandra Oh), must work together to help cover their mother's gambling debts. When Anne's beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona fide gameshow champion. The movie, which also stars Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale, and Will Ferrell, is directed by Jessica Yu, written by Jen D'Angelo, and produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss, Jen D'Angelo, Awkwafina, and Sandra Oh, with Alex Brown and Erika Hampson serving as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!