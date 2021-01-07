Ray Fisher's Cameo in The Flash Has Reportedly Been Cut, Won't Recast

In a move that isn't really that surprising, it sounds like Ray Fisher could be done with the DC Universe. Fisher has been waging war against Warner Bros. and DC for several months now, and every timer we think that this might be done with all of this drama concerning Justice League, more has happened. The New York Times recently posted a long piece about DC President of Films Walter Hamada and what the future of the DC Universe of movies is going to look like. Ray Fisher took Twitter to say that he wouldn't ever work for Hamada, which, as we speculated, was either Fisher trying to hand in his resignation or back Warner Bros. into some sort of corner. It appears that the backing into the corner part of this did not work. According to The Wrap, the Cyborg cameo in The Flash has been removed, and the role will not be recast.

If Fisher was trying to back Warner Bros. into a corner, it failed, and it sounds very much like we're going either not have a Cyborg in the DC Universe 0r they'll recast some other time way down the line. Right now, Fisher is involved in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which gets around his "I will not work with Walter Hamada" proclamation because Hamada is not involved with that project. Whether or not we see Fisher doing any sort of press for Zack Snyder's Justice League remains to be seen. As for The Flash, that will reportedly start filming sometime early this year, possibly April, after several directors and rewrites of the script. Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are both set to reprise their roles as Bruce Wayne, and maybe the cast and crew can keep their star, Ezra Miller, from allegedly choking female fans.