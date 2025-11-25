Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: amazon, Rebecca Yarros, Variation

Rebecca Yarros's Variation Getting Film Adaptation At Amazon

Rebecca Yarros and Amazon MGM Studios are collaborating on a big screen adaptation of several of her books, including Variation.

Article Summary Rebecca Yarros's thriller Variation is being adapted into a film by Amazon MGM Studios.

Christy Hall, writer of It Ends With Us, will pen the screenplay for the Variation movie.

The adaptation is produced by Higher Ground and Misty Copeland’s Life in Motion Pictures.

Amazon and Netflix are adapting multiple Rebecca Yarros books, including Fourth Wing and In the Likely Event.

Rebecca Yarros is one of the hottest authors around these days, and her ballerina thriller, Variation, is her latest novel to be optioned for a film. Amazon has picked it up, with It Ends With Us screenwriter Christy Hall penning the script. Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground and Misty Copeland's Life in Motion Pictures Productions are producing. This is one of four adaptations of her work coming, as Netflix is bringing In the Likely Event to the service as a film, and Amazon is also working with Rebecca Yarros on The Last Letter as a film and her mega-popular Fourth Wing saga as a series. Variety had the news about Variation.

Rebecca Yarros Is The New Colleen Hoover

Here is the synopsis for the novel: Elite ballerina Allie Rousseau is no stranger to pressure. With her mother's eyes always watching, perfection was expected, no matter the cost. But when an injury jeopardizes all she's sacrificed for, Allie returns to her summer home to heal and recover. But the memories she's tried to forget rush in and threaten to take her under. As a Coast Guard rescue swimmer, Hudson Ellis knows that hesitation can mean the difference between life and death. He's always prided himself on being in the right place at the right time, especially when it came to Allie Rousseau…until the night he left for basic. After the biggest regret of his life, the secrets he keeps mean he can never be with the one woman he wants more than his next breath. When Hudson's niece shows up on Allie's doorstep, desperate to find her birth mother, Allie finds herself in an unimaginable position. Allie and Hudson's past and present might be endlessly complicated. The thread that tied them together all those years ago may have unraveled, but the truth could pull them back together or drive them apart forever.

Rebecca Yarros is one of the hottest names in the book-to-screen market right now, and Amazon was smart to snap up all they can from her. Variation is a very popular book, and with Hall on board to write, this should be a hot property for attracting top names to the cast.

