Rebel Moon Director's Cuts Get Official Titles And A Release Date

The official titles, release dates, and some first-look images for the director's cuts of both Rebel Moon films have been released.

Article Summary Director's cuts of Rebel Moon get titles: Chalice of Blood & Curse of Forgiveness.

Release date unveiled: both cuts hit Netflix on August 2, 2024, with new images.

Zack Snyder's redux touted as markedly different from original underperforming films.

Titles may confuse viewers; marketing challenges await Netflix's promotion strategy.

It's time for round three of Rebel Moon, and we'll be able to make a definitive statement as to whether or not this science fiction epic by director Zack Snyder was a good fiscal move for anyone involved. It's not looking great at the moment, with the first film underperforming on Netflix and getting critically mauled. The second film came and went without anyone really noticing or caring. The final opportunity everyone involved has to get people invested in these movies is the director's cuts, which are being touted as completed different movies from the original cuts. That's certainly a way to go about this, but here we are.

These films are different enough that they are getting their own titles, Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, respectively, but that does come with its own set of issues. There is now the chance that people will think these are different movies or sequels or something like that since "director's cut" isn't in the title. So when they go to start Chalice of Blood and realize it's just Child of Fire but a little different, they aren't going to finish the film because it's going to feel like a bait and switch. The terminally online might know that these are the director's cuts, but my boomer parents scrolling Netflix on a Friday night certainly won't. We'll have to see how Netflix ends up marketing the two films now that we have final titles and an August 2, 2024, release date. We got some first-look images today, along with detailed cast and summary information as well.

Rebel Moon Director's Cut Cast And Summary Information

ABOUT REBEL MOON — CHAPTER ONE: CHALICE OF BLOOD

DIRECTOR: Zack Snyder

WRITERS: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Shay Hatten

PRODUCERS: Deborah Snyder, Eric Newman, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bergen Swanson, Sarah Bowen, Shay Hatten, Kurt Johnstad

KEY CAST: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of 'Jimmy'. Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, Corey Stoll

RELEASE DATE | On Netflix August 2, 2024

ABOUT REBEL MOON – CHAPTER TWO: CURSE OF FORGIVENESS

DIRECTOR: Zack Snyder

WRITERS: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Shay Hatten

PRODUCERS: Deborah Snyder, Eric Newman, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bergen Swanson, Sarah Bowen, Shay Hatten, Kurt Johnstad

KEY CAST: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of 'Jimmy'. Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, Ray Fisher

RELEASE DATE | On Netflix August 2, 2024

SYNOPSIS | Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder's epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness. In Snyder's director's cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

