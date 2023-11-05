Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: netflix, Rebel Moon, zack snyder

Rebel Moon Is "The Dirty Dozen and The Magnificent Seven Set In Space"

Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder says that the film is like a "cross between The Dirty Dozen and The Magnificent Seven set in space."

Netflix is betting big on the movie franchise with multiple versions and associated spinoffs.

Despite elaborate pitches, the success of Rebel Moon remains uncertain until streaming numbers are in.

Rebel Moon, featuring Sofia Boutella and directed by Zack Snyder, will debut on Netflix on December 22nd, 2023.

Rebel Moon seems like the biggest investment that Netflix has made in a movie franchise in a while. Not only are we getting multiple versions of the already greenlit two movies, but we're also getting spinoffs in other forms of media, including television and podcasts. So perhaps saying that they are betting the farm on this being good might not even be the right metaphor anymore since it seems like they are betting the farm and maybe the land of the entire county. We are continuing to learn more about the film, and one of the easiest ways to pitch something is to compare it to something that already exists so we have a frame of reference. So far, people have been saying a lot about Star Wars regarding Rebel Moon because a version of it once took place in the Star Wars universe. However, director Zack Snyder recently told Total Film two different films we could keep in mind while trying to figure out what this film will be.

"I said it was like a cross between The Dirty Dozen and The Magnificent Seven set in space," Snyder says. "Part of the conversation was: 'Why would Hollywood say no to your idea?' And no one could think of a reason. It always stuck in my mind." If Snyder could pull off such an idea, then indeed, why would they say no?"

That mix does sound really interesting, but the thing about these pitches is that for all that, they can tell you a lot; they can also tell you absolutely nothing at the same time. It's unclear whether or not Rebel Moon will be the massive hit that Netflix clearly wants it to be, and what will happen when the dust settles and they calculate those streaming numbers after the opening weekend will be telling to say the least.

Rebel Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed. It will stream to Netflix on December 22nd, 2023.

